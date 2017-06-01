Alba plans to build high-tech recycling park with Techcent and Deyang Construction

The German recycling and raw materials group Alba has entered an agreement with Chengdu Techcent Environment Co., Ltd. and Deyang Construction Investment to build a high-tech recycling park. The signing ceremony took place today on the occasion of the meeting between the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Keqiang Li in Berlin.

The roughly 3.3 square kilometre “Deyang Resource Recycling Industrial Park” is to be built south-east of the city of Deyang in the eastern agglomeration of Sichuan Province. The park’s design provides for many types of waste to be processed in one place using state-of-the-art plants, in which the strictest environmental standards are met, said Alba. The co-location of plants would reduce transport costs and environmental pollution. According to Alba, it is providing specialists for numerous waste streams, taking a lead in developing the park's design, assuming a coordinating role and also bidding to supply several of the modules itself.

“China is very interested in rapid progress in terms of environmental protection. In the process it is relying on German recycling expertise, like we offer at Alba,” said Axel Schweitzer, CEO of the Alba Group, at the official signing.

