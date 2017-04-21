Apple plans to close supply chain loops and produce its devices entirely from recycled materials and "renewable resources" in the future. This would allow it to end its reliance on mining "one day". According to Apple's newly released environmental responsibility report, achieving its "ambitious goal" would require many years of collaboration across multiples teams, suppliers and recyclers. The company has not published a timeline for reaching its objective.

Apple sees the promotion of its take-back system as one of the first steps toward closing its supply chain loop. The "renew" programme primarily targets Apple's own products but also accepts mobile phones from other manufactures. In addition, the concern is developing recycling technology. One example is Liam, a recycling robot in use since last year. Apple's two operational Liam lines can disassemble up to 2.4 million phones per year.

The US electronics manufacturer plans to initially concentrate on aluminium, tin and cobalt. According to Apple, analysis of material risk profiles combined with data on Apple's specific use of the material had revealed a need to focus on the latter metals. Aluminium had already been selected as a focus area in the company's carbon footprint studies.

Apple plans to primarily use secondary aluminium derived from its own products and processes. Because the company specified such a high grade of the material, end-of-life apple devices were "one of the best sources of recycled material". The concern said it was necessary to avoid mixing that aluminium with existing scrap aluminium in order maintain the aluminium at this level of quality.

