BIR names new general director

The industry association BIR (Bureau of International Recycling) will have a new general director as of 1 June. Arnaud Brunet joins BIR from Sony Europe, where head headed up the concern's Brussels office and was responsible for maintaining relationships with the European institutions and with European trade associations. His previous experience includes stints at Sony France, IBM and Esso. Mr Brunet holds a degree in Tax and Business Law from the university Paris II (Assas).

The position of general director has been vacant since the departure of Alexandre Delacoux on 1 July of last year. BIR is headquartered in Brussels and is an umbrella organisation representing national recycling organisations as well as individual companies in around 70 countries.

