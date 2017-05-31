CNIM to build waste to energy plant in Sharjah, UAE

The French engineering company company CNIM will design, build and operate a multi-fuel waste to energy plant with a treatment capacity of 300,000 tonnes of municipal waste per year and an output capacity of around 30 MW in the emirate of Sharjah.

The company was selected as lead contractor by the Emirates Wast to Energy Company (EWEC), a joint venture newly founded last week by the environmental and waste management services company Bee'ah and the renewable energy company Masdar. EWEC plans further waste to energy plants across the region.

The electricity generated is to be supplied to the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority under a power purchase agreement also signed last week.

