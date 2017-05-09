Eco-Emballages faces new competitor

The French environment ministry has granted approval to three extended producer responsibility (EPR) systems for household packaging waste for the period running from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2022.

The company Eco-Emballages and its subsidiary Adelphe, which until now have enjoyed a virtual monopoly, will face external competition for the first time. The third EPR organisation approved for operations starting next year is Léko.

The company, in which the German Reclay Group owns a stake through its French subsidiary Valorie SAS, was officially founded in October of last year. At the time, Léko reported that it was already supported by some 650 companies, representing the equivalent of €135m in eco-contributions for packaging take-back and recovery, or about 20 per cent of the French market.

In addition to Valorie, the company's seven shareholders include the food products manufacturers Cérélia and La Toque Angevine, the trade organisations Ficime, Adepale and Group'Hygiene and the packaging sector organisation France Emballage.

