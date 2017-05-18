EU Parliament wants to reduce food waste

MEPs have called on EU member states to halve food waste by 2030. As an intermediate goal, they want to see food waste reduced by 30 per cent no later than 2025. In both cases, 2014 levels serve as baseline. The objectives are part of a non-binding resolution adopted by the Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday with a vote of 623 votes in favour, 33 opposed and 20 abstentions.

In its resolution, the Parliament has also given the EU Commission until the end of 2020 to examine the possibility of laying down Union-wide food waste reduction targets for 2025 and 2030. What's more, the Parliament called on the Commission to remove regulatory barriers to the donation of surplus food. Among the measures suggested is amending the Value Added Tax Directive to explicitly authorise tax exemptions on food donations, and clarifying liability issues. The Parliament views providing better information on food to consumers as another important means of reducing food waste.

