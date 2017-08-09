Green light for glass recycling merger

Following the conclusion of its main examination proceedings, the German Federal Cartel Office has granted approval to the Rethmann group for its subsidiary Rhenus Recycling GmbH to acquire the glass recycling activities owned by the Vanswartenbrouck family (VSB Group).

Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt said that the companies together would have a very high market share in the affected regions and "a strong lead” over the small number of their small and medium-sized competitors. "Ultimately, we still had to clear the acquisition, however, because the market affected is a de-minimis market”, he explained.

According to the antitrust authority, the Rethmann group operates eight facilities (three of which are joint ventures) and is the market leader with the largest waste glass processing capacities in Germany. As previously reported, VSB wants to sell its glass recycling activities in Belgium and Germany to Rhenus.

The firms being sold are GRL, based in Lummen, Belgium, which has a processing capacity of 160,000 tonnes a year of waste glass, and its sister company GRI, located in Dormagen, Germany. The Dormagen site can process 280,000 tonnes of flat glass and container glass annually for the glass industry. According to Rhenus Recycling, which is now wholly part of the Remondis group and will soon begin operating under the name Remondis Recycling, it plans to keep on 100 employees in total at the two sites.

