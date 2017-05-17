Prices for ordinary recovered paper grades rise in the UK

Prices for ordinary recovered paper grades have staged a marked recovery on the British market since the middle of April and have been climbing week after week since then. However, experts felt that there could be no talk of the situation ”returning to normal”. This was primarily because market players were waiting to see how things panned out with regard to the all-important Chinese export market.

Mixed paper (1.02) shipments to China are still much lower than normal. One major Chinese buyer is apparently not purchasing any mixed paper for export at all, while others are also still shipping less than normal or target quantities, even if they have markedly increased their volumes compared to April.

