Prices for used PET bottles rise again in Germany

Demand from recyclers in Germany for PET bottles remained good to very good in most cases in March, while supplies were weaker owing to consumption patterns. Prices for post-consumer deposit-bearing bottles therefore rose once again compared to February. However, coloured bottles were less sought-after and their prices sometimes did not increase at all or only slightly.

For the most part, recyclers really had to step up their efforts to supply their well-utilised production facilities with secondary raw materials. In some cases, recyclers also did not receive the entire contracted volumes. The reasons for the tight supplies included the seasonally-related lower arisings of bottles and the high operating rates of domestic recyclers, as well as the Eastern European demand for bottles which has been seen in recent weeks.

The full report on the German market for post-consumer PET bottles including the price table appears in issue 07/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 5 April 2017. Online subscribers can access it here: Post-consumer PET bottles

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.