Record level of PVC recycling in Europe

VinylPlus, the European PVC industry's sustainable development programme, increased the amount of the resin recycled last year. In 2016, 568,696 tonnes of PVC were recycled, VinylPlus General Manager Brigitte Dero told attendees of the PVC2017 conference in Brighton on 25 April. By 2020, the organisation wants to boost the annual recycled volume to 800,000 tonnes.

In 2015, the various programmes through the framework of the voluntary initiative collected and recycled around 515,000 tonnes of PVC waste. According to the organisation, the cumulative total volume recycled since 2000 stands at over 3.5 million tonnes, of which window profiles made up the largest share, followed by cables and other flexible applications, pipes and fittings.

Through the initiative's efforts in the last two decades, PVC had had gone from "the black sheep of the plastic family to a pioneer" and to a material of choice, Ms Dero said in Brighton.