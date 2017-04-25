Saubermacher opens new recycling centre in Slovenia

The Austrian waste management company Saubermacher is expanding its operations in the neighbouring country of Slovenia. Saubermacher has established a new hazardous waste recycling centre in the municipality of Kidričevo in the Spodnja Štajerska region. The official ribbon cutting at the €6m facility is scheduled for Wednesday. The recycling centre will have a staff of 31 employees; Saubermacher Slovenia has created a total of 25 new jobs.

Up to 51,000 tonnes a year of hazardous materials such as acids, alkaline solutions, oils, workshop waste, paint and varnish sludges, and contaminated soils will be stored, treated and in some cases processed for reuse at the facility. Located on the site of an aluminium mill, the heart of the recycling centre is its chemo-physical treatment plant with an automated process control system, a state-of-the-art laboratory, special storage and treatment infrastructure, a shredder and administration building. Saubermacher considers it to be the most modern high-tech centre for the treatment of solid and liquid hazardous materials in Slovenia at the present time.

"The new plant is an important step in strengthening our position in Slovenia," said Saubermacher's owner Hans Roth. "At the same time additional synergies can be realised with Austrian sites in Premstätten and Trofaiach, allowing the use of the facilities to be optimised." Moreover, Saubermacher used the aluminium mill operator's existing infrastructure, for example its fire department and security service.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.