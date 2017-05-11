Strict Chinese recovered paper inspections cause a stir

In recent years, China has paid increasingly close attention to ensuring that imports of recovered paper and other secondary raw mate-rials comply with quality criteria. Customs officials introduced strict inspections at Chinese ports with Operation Green Fence in 2013, which raised awareness of this issue among recovered paper merchants exporting to the Far East.

A similar new campaign and stringent inspections are now causing a stir on European markets. Rumours of a potential ban on importing certain materials, which might include mixed paper (1.02), into China are alarming companies and causing them to exercise caution. Concerns over exports to China are thought to be one reason why shipments from Europe to the Far East dropped off significantly in April, which hit merchants in the UK especially hard.

