Suez secures €600m contract extension in Australia

The Australian city of Brisbane has extended its waste collection contract with the French environmental services concern Suez. The extension, which begins on 1 July 2018 and covers the entire city, is valued at AUD900m (ca. €600m) over 16 years, according to Suez. Under the deal, the French company will collect residual waste, recyclables and green waste from households in the city of 1.2 million. Suez plans to purchase 150 new collection vehicles equipped with "innovative" on-board computing systems.

In the suburbs of Sydney, Suez also landed a new contract to collect general waste, recyclables, garden organics and bulky waste from the 230,000 residents of Parramatta. The company will also be responsible for composting the green waste. The company did not divulge the value of the second contract.

According to Suez, it collects 2.2 million tonnes of waste a year in Australia, and serves a residential population of 4 million as well as commercial and industrial customers. The company also considers itself among the Australian waste recovery market leaders, recovering some 1.2 million tonnes per year of waste.

