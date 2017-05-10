Waste plastics exports from Germany to Far East nosedive

The waste plastics market was very subdued in April. Exports to the Far East pretty much collapsed. High freight rates for shipments to the Far East, a strong euro and strict inspections on containers in Chinese ports paved the way for additional markdowns and a considerable fall in bulk volumes. Merchants said that just one quarter to one third of the usual amounts had been traded in April, describing the situation as the largest downturn since the 2007 banking and financial crisis.

The market must apparently prepare for a lengthy dry spell in exports to the Far East, sources said. This tallies with news that about 5,000 containers of waste plastics from all over the world are tied up in Hong Kong as authorities have prevented them from forward transport to recyclers in China. China’s Scrap Plastic Association raised the prospect of an auction for this plastic waste. There are no hopes of a rapid recovery. "Unfortunately, things are not getting any better," merchants said in the first week of May, with an eye to the remainder of the month.

