German steel scrap traders optimistic at year's end

Ferrous scrap prices in Germany have risen slightly again after the jump they experienced in November. In some cases, steel mills had gone into price talks offering the same prices they had paid in the previous month. Mills that had not raised prices to the extent the market price rose in November were said to have offered small increases from the start. Other mills had to make concessions during the course of negotiations in order to ensure an adequate supply of raw material.

By now, even the integrated steel mills were said to be buying larger volumes of scrap again. With prices under quarterly adjusting raw materials contracts due to change soon, the effect of the sharply increased ore and coking coal prices will be felt beginning at the start of the new year. Accordingly, the integrated mills are trying to raise the scrap ratio as high as is technically possible.

The full report on the German ferrous scrap market appears in EUWID Recycling and Waste Management 26/2016 published on 21 December.

