Remondis expands in Belgium

The German waste management concern Remondis has taken over the Belgian waste management company BVBA Vervoer Depoorter. With the transaction, the company is aiming to expand it activities in Belgium, particularly in the commercial waste segment. Remondis cosider the acquisition, which retroactive to 1 October, as a "long-term investment". Depoorter was the local market leader in the commercial waste, construction waste and skip segments, the concern noted.

According to Remondis, Depoorter managed nearly 80,000 tonnes of waste in 2015, collecting, processing it and preparing it for material recycling or thermal recovery. It generated annual revenues of €5m. The company has 31 employees, all of whom will be be transfered to Remondis, as will all of the Belgian company's vehicles and facilities.