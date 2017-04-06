Brexit: EU Parliament wants UK to maintain EU standards

The European Parliament officially laid down the key principles and conditions for its approval of the UK's withdrawal agreement. A resolution adopted on Wednesday names as one of the conditions the UK’s “continued adherence” to EU legislation and policies, “in, among others, the fields of the environment, climate change, the fight against tax evasion and avoidance, fair competition, trade and social rights, especially safeguards against social dumping”.

The Parliament describes the UK’s planned withdrawal from the EU as an “unprecedented and regrettable event” and calls for it to be “arranged in an orderly fashion so as not to negatively affect the European Union, its citizens and the process of European integration”. The resolution also points out that the UK will continue to enjoy its rights as a member of the EU until its departure, but that it will also have to fulfill its obligations, including financial commitments which could run beyond the date of withdrawal. The resolution was adopted with 516 votes in favour, 133 against and 50 abstentions.

