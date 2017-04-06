MVV gets green light for wte plant in Scotland

A subsidiary of German utility group MVV has received planning permission from the Dundee City Council for a waste to energy plant it would build if awarded a residual waste contract by the city and by Angus Council. At present, MVV’s subsidiary MMV Environment Services Ltd is the only remaining bidder in the tender for the 20-25 year contract.

The £100m (ca. €115m) plant proposed by MVV would have a permitted treatment capacity of 110,000 tonnes of waste per year and would replace an existing waste to energy (wte) facility operated by the local authority-owned company Dundee Energy Recovery Ltd (DERL). Construction is expected to take three years. MVV recently forecast that the new facility could go into operation sometime in 2020/2021, subject to the successful conclusion of the procurement and planning processes.

