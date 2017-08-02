Incinerator contract award in Gdansk contested

Closure for the contract covering the construction and operation of a planned waste to energy (wte) facility in the Polish port city of Gdansk will be delayed. An unsuccessful bidder – a consortium consisting of the Italian construction concern Astaldi and the French wte specialist Tiru – has filed to appeal the contract decision, the municipal waste management company ZUT told EUWID.

The first hearing at the public procurement office (PPO, Krajowa Izba Odwoławcza ) is to take place on 3 August. According to the ZUT, it expects that all issues will be resolved by the end of the year, at which point the contract can be signed.

The municipal entity announced around two weeks ago that it intended to award the contract for the construction and operation of the plant to the EEW project company Itpok Gdansk. Ownership of the company is divided between the Mannheim-based waste incineration company EEW which holds an 85 per cent stake and the investment company LHI, which holds the remaining 15 per cent. When completed, the Gdansk wte plant is expected to combust around 160,000 tonnes of waste per year.

