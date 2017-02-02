Cold winter in Germany cuts waste wood arisings while boosting demand

Last year’s oversupply of waste wood in Germany is largely a thing of the past – and with it the backlog of volumes that the industry has been pushing after two mild winters in a row. "Most of the pressure is gone," was to the widely held opinion on the market during the latest round of research conducted by EUWID. The same could be said for non-hazardous commercial waste whose fortunes are closely intertwined with the waste wood market.

Continued cold weather in Germany – weather forecasters described this January as the coldest in seven years – has meant that the amounts of waste wood arriving at processors have tumbled substantially since Christmas. A few market players said that volumes had been halved since December, with some even reporting a drop of up to 70 per cent. Arisings from construction projects were particularly hard hit of course, but bulky waste volumes also fell as is common at this time of year. At the same time, the relatively high demand for district heating was increasing the demand for waste wood. Against this backdrop, winter stocks have fallen palpably, with some processing sites now almost completely empty.

