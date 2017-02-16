EU Commission refers Romania to ECJ for landfill violations

The EU Commission will bring Romania before the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for its alleged failure to close and rehabilitate 68 illegal landfills as mandated by the Landfill Directive (1999/31/EC).

The EU body announced its intention to pursue proceedings against the member state as part of its February infringements package released on Wednesday. The Commission maintains that the municipal and industrial landfills represent a serious risk for human health and the environment and that Romania had failed to take measures against the sites despite a deadline for closure and rehabilitation that passed on 16 July 2009.

The EU body noted that it had already been successful in securing ECJ rulings against Bulgaria, Cyprus and Spain for similar landfill compliance failures.

