RDF exports from England hit record 3.2 million tonnes

Exports of refuse derived fuel from England hit another record in 2016, climbing by 14 per cent to reach 3.2 million tonnes and hitting a new record. The bulk of the increase went to the Netherlands. There were again increases in the amount of material shipped to Germany and Sweden, but these were smaller than in years past.

According to figures released in early February by the Environment Agency, England exported a total of 695,000 tonnes of RDF (in some cases also SRF – solid recovered fuel) to Germany in 2016 for thermal recovery. That was 23,000 tonnes or 3.5 per cent more than in the prior year.

The Netherlands remained the most important destination country for English RDF. Dutch imports summed to 1.574 million tonnes in 2016, substantially more than during the previous year (2015: 1.241 million tonnes).

