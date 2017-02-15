The British waste management company Shanks Group plc has announced that it has received final anti-trust approval for its planned fusion with its Dutch competitor Van Gansewinkel Groep (VGG). Permission from the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM), the last of the relevant authorities to issue a decision, was released on 15 February. ACM concluded "after extensive research" that sufficient completion will remain in the Dutch waste sector following a fusion. Permission from Belgian authorities was granted on 25 January. All competition authority and shareholder approvals necessary to proceed with the merger were now in palace, said Shanks.

The British waste management company now expects the merger process to be completed in around two weeks, at which time the combined group and a new brand will be launched. In an interim trading statement issued last week, Shanks said that the as yet undisclosed new brand would reflect "both the history and the aspirations of the combined group".

Final completion of the transaction is still subject to addition conditions, including approval of a prospectus by the UK's securities regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority.

Shanks has is headquarters in the English village of Bourne End in Buckinghamshire, but in its most recent financial year, it generated nearly three fourths of its annual revenues through subsidiaries in Belgium and the Netherlands. Van Gansewinkel is headquartered in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Following the sale of various international holdings, less than 10 per cent of its revenues were generated outside of the Benelux region in 2015.

