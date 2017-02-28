Shanks merger with Van Gansewinkel complete

The British waste management company Shanks Group plc is now operating under the name Renewi plc following the completion of its merger with the Dutch company Van Gansewinkel Groep BV. The company's shares are expected to be readmitted to the London Stock Exchange and resume trading under the ticker symbol RWI beginning 1 March.

According to the company, the name Renewi reflects "the heritage of the legacy companies, their complementary businesses and expertise, and their combined position at the centre of the circular economy". Renewi explained that the new name also underlined "that innovation to develop new products and high-quality secondary raw materials" was "very much part of" the new waste management company's future.

The post-merger company reports that it has around 8,000 employees in Europe and North America. Shanks generated revenues of £615m (ca. €720m) in the 2015/16 business year; Van Gansewinkel reported preliminary annual revenues of €879m for 2016 in February. Much of Renewi's management team joins the new company from Shanks, including CEO Peter Dilnot and chief financial officer Toby Woolrych. Geert Glimmerveen is responsible for the integration of the two companies. Until recently, Mr Glimmerveen headed up Van Gansewinkel's waste collection operations in the Netherlands.

