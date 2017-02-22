Steel scrap prices in Germany decline less than expected

Prices on the German steel scrap market contracted by €15 to €20 per tonne in February. The decrease was less pronounced than initially expected, when prices tumbled by €40-50 per tonne compared to January early in the month. This was triggered by the US market, where export prices for shipments to Turkey had fallen by $60 and more, market sources told EUWID. This development had provoked panicked reactions on the part of some German market participants.

Export prices were said at the end of last week to have normalised again. Turkish buyers had high demand for scrap and good import demand was anticipated.

The order backlog of German steel mills continues to be good, generally speaking. Due to increased participation of integrated steel mills in the scrap market, there is strong demand for new scrap. Old steel scrap arisings are weak as is often the case at this time of year.

The full report on the German steel scrap market including the price table appears in issue 4/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 22 February 2017.

