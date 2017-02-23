Veolia Environnement reports international waste revenues down by 3 per cent in 2016

The waste management division of French group Veolia Environnement saw revenues slip 2.4 per cent in its home market of France last year, according to its annual earnings statement issued on Thursday in Paris. The internationally active environmental services concern said that lower municipal waste collection volumes and the decline in scrap metal prices and volumes more than offset the positive impact of commercial successes and good treatment volume trends in France. In Germany waste division revenue was up just over 6 per cent on new contracts and higher recovered paper prices. In the UK and Ireland waste revenue edged just over 1 per cent lower at constant rates of exchange.

Across all of its geographic regions, Veolia reported that waste revenues had fallen by around 3 per cent against the prior year to around €8.4bn. However the decline had been largely attributable to currency effects. At constant exchange rates, waste operations had brought in 0.5 per cent more revenue than in 2015.

