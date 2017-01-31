Asian demand bolsters prices on French recovered paper market

Brisk exports characterised the French recovered paper market in January. As in several other European countries, demand from China was surprisingly strong for lower recovered paper grades. Some exporters from France attributed the high demand in part to the high operating levels and order backlog at Chinese paper mills and the resulting need for substantial volumes of recovered paper. Since US recovered paper prices were high and imports from the country into China had been reduced, buyers turned to European markets, reports said.

Prices of exports to Asia increased, creating a large discrepancy between inland and export prices, market players in France said. Sea freight rates were also hiked again in January. Several players reported that container availability had improved slightly – provided one was prepared to pay higher prices. However, some bottlenecks were still said to exist despite improved availability.

The full report on the French recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 3/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 8 March 2017. Online subscribers can already access it here: Recovered paper France.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.