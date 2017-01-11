Coolrec opens plastic recycling plant in Emmen

The Dutch e-scrap recycler Coolrec is working to close the loop for plastic scrap from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). The company officially opened a compounding plant in Emmen in the Netherlands on 11 January. The facility is expected to produce around 10,000 tonnes of specified pellets a year. These will be supplied directly to manufacturers of consumer goods, Coolrec's parent company Van Gansewinkel announced.

"Coolrec Plastics Compounding is the perfect next step for our operations at Coolrec PHB in Waalwijk,” according to Arjen Wittekoek, the company's director. At the Waalwijk site, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and ABS waste from equipment casings are cleaned and processed into pure secondary raw materials. The material is further refined in Emmen and processed into pellets. "These high-value secondary raw materials have exactly the same properties as primary raw materials but they are considerably more sustainable," said Mr Wittekoek.

