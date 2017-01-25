Demand for recovered paper remains high in the UK

Prices for bulk recovered paper grades on the British market were buoyed by demand both from domestic consumers and buyers from Continental Europe and Asia in January. The export business benefited from the lower pound Sterling exchange rate and a price increase in China for recovered paper from Japan and USA, which gained $5-10 per tonne, insiders told EUWID.

British paper manufacturers were reportedly very busy and looking to secure enough recovered paper to take them through to Easter. Prices for mixed paper and for old corrugated containers (OCC) were firm or moved up somewhat compared to December.

The full report on the British recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 2/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 25 January 2017. Online subscribers can already access it here: Recovered paper UK.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.