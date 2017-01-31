EU strategy for plastics in a circular economy – roadmap released

The European Commission is seeking to improve the economics, quality and uptake of plastic recycling and reuse through its planned strategy for plastics in a circular economy. The objectives of the strategy were laid out in a road map for the project published late last week.

The strategy is also to address the release of plastic into the environment, particularly into the marine environment. The heavy dependence of the plastics industry on fossil fuel-derived raw materials is also to be a topic of the strategy due out later this year. More than 90 per cent of plastics are produced from virgin fossil fuel feedstocks, said the Commission.

