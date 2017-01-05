H.I.G. Capital cleared to invest in Ecore

The European Commission has greenlighted investor H.I.G. Capital's plans to acquire a stake in the Dutch recycling company Ecore B.V. The planned transaction did not give rise to competition concerns as there was limited overlap in the activities of the businesses involved, the EU authority announced on Wednesday.

Ecore B.V. is active primarily in the collection, processing and marketing of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap and other secondary raw materials. The concern's subsidiaries include the French metals recycler GDE (Guy Dauphin Environnement). It generated consolidated revenues of €1.11bn in 2015. The investment company H.I.G. European Capital Partner SAS plans to acquire a 49 per cent stake in the concern. Ecore has until now been owned entirely by Guillaume Dauphin, who will retain the remaining 51 per cent holding in Ecore. Both companies announced the transaction in November 2016.

