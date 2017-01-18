Oliver Scholz dismissed

Chiho Tiande Group has removed Oliver Scholz as managing director of the German metals recycler Scholz. At the same time, the concern's new Chinese owners terminated his employment with the company effective immediately. The step was taken "with cause", according to a Scholz Holding statement.

With that, Chiho Tiande Group (CTG) separated itself from Mr Scholz a month after the finalisation of its takeover of the German scrap recycler. CTG had said as early as September that Mr Scholz was initially to lead the new holding company as CEO in an interim capacity.

CTG was not yet able to present a successor for Mr Scholz. A replacement is currently being sought, according to the statement. Until such time as a successor is found, Scholz would be led by the core management team consisting of Co-CEO Henry Qin, chief transformation officer Martin Billhardt, CFO Jochen Fischer and COO Kai Lohmann. Further support for the management team, said Chiho Tiande, was coming from Gerd Hähne and Alfred Thönes, the managing directors for Scholz's German and Polish activities, respectively.

