Sims raises earnings guidance

Sims Metal Management has revised its earnings projections upward and now expects to report statutory operating earnings of between AUD95 and AUD99m (ca. €67-70m) for the first half of its 2017 financial year. The Australian metals recycler upgraded its projections for underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from AUD63m to AUD75-79m.

According to Sims, stronger performance had been assisted by cost reductions, optimisation initiative and higher ferrous and non-ferrous prices scrap prices, particularly in the second financial quarter.

The concern noted that the improved market conditions in its first half, ended 31 December 2016, had been followed by recent declines in the price of coking coal, instability in Turkey, and seasonal weather conditions in North America, that had the potential to adversely affect its business and would "need to be monitored" through the current quarter.

Sims is scheduled to release its earnings statement for the fist half of the financial year on 15 February.

