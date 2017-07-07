Biffa acquires waste company in the North East of England

The British waste management company Biffa is to acquire the regional waste and recycling company O'Brien Waste Recycling Solutions Holdings Limited for a cash consideration of £35.2m (ca. €40m, £1 = €1.14). A further consideration of up to £0.9m is reportedly contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions. The company provides commercial waste collections and recycling and waste treatment services for customers in both the industrial and commercial and municipal waste sectors, according to Biffa's Wednesday announcement.



Commenting on the transaction, Biffa chief executive Ian Wakelin said, "As one of the UK's largest waste management companies, Biffa is a natural consolidator, with the scale, reputation and expertise to grow and build upon our market leading positions. This acquisition significantly strengthens our market presence in the North East of England", he said.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.