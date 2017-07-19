China notifies WTO of pending scrap import ban

After months of rumour and speculation that a Chinese ban on imports of waste plastics and mixed recovered paper grades was in the offing, there was official confirmation on Tuesday that China will forbid the import of 24 different kinds of waste by the end of 2017. In a notification to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Chinese government said that it would ban the import of a total of four classes and 24 kinds of solid wastes including household plastics wastes, unsorted waste paper, numerous waste textiles and certain metallic slags and residues by the end of the year.

According to the notification, the ban on household plastic wastes applies to imports of waste or scrap polymers of the following resins: ethylene (HS 3915100000); styrene (3915200000); vinyl chloride (3915300000); PET (3915901000); other plastics (3915909000). The products covered also include unsorted waste paper (4707900090) as well as several types of waste wool, cotton and man-made textiles.

Laying out the reasoning for the measures, the Chinese government said that it had found large amounts of "dirty wastes or even hazardous wastes" mixed with imports that can be used as raw materials. These contaminants represented a threat to China's environmental interests and the health of the people. Accordingly the country was acting to "urgently adjust the imported solid wastes list" and to forbid the import of solid wastes that, in China's view, are "highly polluted".

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.