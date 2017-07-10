Clear PET flakes more expensive again in June

Despite a marked increase in PET bottle arisings in June, the trend of recent months has not changed. In June, recyclers again recorded a strong demand for clear flakes. The demand for flakes was again fuelled by the interest of processors in other EU countries. Coloured bottles and coloured flakes are still less sought after and prices for these grades did not change in June.

The demand for flakes was again fuelled by the interest of processors in other EU countries. Coloured bottles and coloured flakes are still less sought after and prices for these grades did not change in June.

For the most part, PET recyclers in Germany have optimized their plants, which is why capaci-ties as a whole have grown, said market experts. Anyone who had warehouse space was still trying to build up inventories for the winter season when arisings are weak. The inventory-building together with used bottle exports to neighbouring countries, led to near equilibrium in supply and demand, although unlike previous year, recyclers' purchasing prices were not falling in the summer.

The full report on the post-consumer PET bottle market in Germany including the price table appears in issue 14/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 12 July 2017. Online and premium subscribers can access it here:

German PET bottles market report

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.