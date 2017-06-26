Jean-Marc Boursier is FEAD's new president

Jean-Marc Boursier is the new president of FEAD, the European Federation of Waste Management and Environmental Services. The announcement was made at the annual general assembly of the European umbrella group in Paris last week. Mr Boursier follows David Palmer-Jones, who just completed a three-year term as president of FEAD.

Mr Boursier, who had been one of FEAD's two vice-presidents, is senior executive vice president in charge of the Recovery & Recycling Europe of French group Suez Environnement. He has been with Suez in a variety of capacities since 1999 and has been president of the French FEAD member organisation Fnade (Fédération Nationale des Activités de la Dépollution et de l’Environnement) since the summer of 2015. Mr Boursier's predecessor David Palmer-Jones heads up Suez's British waste management business.

Speaking at the biennial FEAD conference last week, Mr Boursier stressed the key role of private sector waste management companies in the transition to a circular economy. He called for a framework to include long-term ambitious waste policy, free and fair competition in the waste management market, increased focus on eco-design and measures to strengthen demand for secondary raw materials.

