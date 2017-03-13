CNIM's environment business boasts big backlog

French engineering company CNIM reported lower revenues and operating earnings from its environment division in 2016. However, the concern is expecting the division to bounce back in the current year, according to the annual earnings statement it released late last week.

CNIM bases its 2017 forecast on the division's high new order intake and backlog, which is primarily the result from the sale of waste to energy plants, biomass plants and flue gas cleaning systems as well as the operation of waste to energy plants.

In 2016, the division received orders valued at a total of around €684m. The concern's year-end backlog stood at €652m.

Revenues from the environment division fell by around a fifth compared to 2015 to land at €332m. At €13m, operating earnings were less than half what they had been a year earlier when they had reached €30m.

