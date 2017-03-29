Daimler sends 1.1 million tonnes of waste for recovery

The German automotive group Daimler generated 1.2 million tonnes of waste at its production sites around the world last year, down about 100,000 tonnes compared to 2015. More than 91 per cent of total arisings were sent for recovery, according to the group’s 2016 sustainability report published on 28 March. In addition, state of the art technology and environmentally sound production planning allow Daimler to avoid waste from the start, the company reports.

Almost two thirds of total waste arisings or 828,000 tonnes consisted of metal scrap in 2016, down by about four per cent compared to the year before. A further 223,000 tonnes of other wastes were sent for recovery. This amount was down by 16 per cent. However, the quantity of waste destined for disposal operations increased by 12,000 tonnes to 86,000 tonnes.

Hazardous waste arisings stood at 92,000 tonnes in 2016, according to the sustainability report. While the amount sent for recovery was largely stable at 71,000 tonnes, the quantity sent for disposal, 21,000 tonnes, represented less than half the previous year’s amount.

Waste reduction at Mercedes-Benz "not within the target range"

At its Mercedes-Benz auto plants, the group failed to reduce arisings of waste for disposal per unit produced last year. Due to non-recurring factors, the amount generated per vehicle actually increased by nearly four per cent. This value was "not within the target range", according to the report. Daimler intends to cut specific waste generation by 25 per cent between 2015 and 2022 in Mercedes-Benz plants. In order to reach its targets, Daimler plans to use improved painting technologies and new recycling paths.

