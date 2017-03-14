EP completes first reading of the waste package

The European Parliament voted to approved the EU Commission's proposal amending EU waste legislation along with numerous amendments in its first reading on Tuesday afternoon. "Today, Parliament by a very large majority has showed that it believes in the transition towards a circular economy. We decided to restore the ambitious recycling and landfill targets in line with what the Commission had originally proposed in 2014," said rapporteur Simona Bonafè.

The Italian MEP was given a mandate by the plenary to enter trilogue negotiations with the Council and the Commission. It will be her goal to achieve a compromised between the positions of the Parliament and the Council, which could be accepted by both EU bodies and finally adopted. However, the EU member states have not yet reached agreement on a common position.

The amendments adopted by the Parliament involve the quantity criterion in the definition of municipal waste. The EU Commission had proposed including under the definition of household waste "mixed waste and separately collected waste from other sources that is comparable to household waste in nature, composition and quantity."

