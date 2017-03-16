FCC and Urbaser open new waste to energy plant

(UK) - A new waste to energy plant (wte) serving Worcestershire and Herefordshire counties has been completed on time after a construction phase of 33 months, according to Mercia Waste, the councils' waste contractor. Mercia is a 50/50 joint venture between the waste management companies FCC Environment Services (UK) Ltd and Urbaser Ltd.

Located in the Hartlebury industrial estate in Worcestershire in the West Midlands, the waste to energy plant will reportedly process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year and export 15.5 MW of electricity to the grid. It was built by contractor Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI). Commissioning began in October of last year.

The facility, which in addition to the wte plant includes an education centre, will be operated by Mercia Waste Management's sister company Severn Waste Services, also a FCC/Urbaser joint venture, until 2023, when Mercia's 25-year public private waste management contract with the Worcestershire county council and Herefordshire council ends. At that point, ownership of the plant reverts to the councils, which are expected to put a new operational contract out to tender.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.