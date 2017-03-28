First signs that recovered price hikes nearing an end in France

Prices are still on the increase on France’s recovered paper market. Sizeable hikes have now materialised for sorted graphic paper for deinking in the wake of renewed mark-ups for ordinary grades. More types of recovered paper have followed a general upward movement in prices, becoming more expensive. However, the first signs of the situation settling down are on the horizon, at least for ordinary grades.

Price increases were prompted by continued brisk activity on export markets. In a continuation of the market trend in recent months, demand from Asia was reportedly strong in March. Prices rose once again, even though transport costs also edged higher. Exporters reported that shippers had elevated freight prices again and have already announced additional hikes for April.

French recycled corrugated case material manufactures were forced to pay more to keep this raw material in their country. Their need for recovered paper had not weakened at all in March; market players mentioned healthy demand with machines running at normal capacity utilisation. In contrast, supply was scanter because of exports, which meant that paper mills’ inventories had fallen in recent weeks.

The full report on the French recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 07/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 5 April 2017.

