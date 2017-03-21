German steel scrap prices rise driven by Turkish demand

Ferrous scrap prices on the German market rose considerably in March and are now slightly above January levels. It is very clear that traders found the price cut implemented by steel mills in February to be too large. This had sometimes led to "stonewalling", with traders holding back volumes, according to market insiders. As a result, a few mills had been forced to draw down their scrap inventories, which they now had to rebuild.

But the “initial spark” had come in mid-February from Turkey, said one trader. Rising scrap prices on the Turkish market had also been given a further boost by problems with the supply of pig iron from Ukraine, EUWID was told. Russia had then taken the opportunity to increase its pig iron prices.

At the moment, insiders do not expect any major price changes in April. The steel industry has good capacity utilisation levels, and supply and demand on the scrap market are balanced, according to respondents. Fundamentally, there was no reason why the good price level should not hold, said one trader.

The full report on the German steel scrap market including the price table appears in issue 06/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 22 March 2017.

