Less revenue from Suez's European waste management operations

The waste management division of the French concern Suez Environnement generated turnover of €6.30bn in Europe last year. This is a decrease of 1 per cent compared to 2015. On a like-for-like basis, however, sales were up slightly, according to the Suez's annual earnings report released in Paris on Wednesday. The division includes the Sita group.

Organic revenue growth was achieved in all European regions excepting the concern's home market of France. Suez reported an organic increase of 1.7 per cent for its waste operations in the Germany/Benelux region and 4.6 per cent both for Central Europe and UK/Scandinavia. Division earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) reached €310m, which represented an improvement of 1.5 per cent.

For the current year, CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade said that the company was "targeting slight organic growth in revenue and Ebit". In 2016, Suez Environnement generated consolidated sales of €15.32bn and Ebit of €1.282bn. Net income after minority interests reached €420m.

