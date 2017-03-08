Prices for used PET bottles continue to climb in Germany

The German PET recycling market in February was characterised by significantly weaker arisings of used bottles and continued good demand for flakes. Prices for post-consumer single-use bottles from deposit systems rose on average by €10 per tonne – but, depending on the supply situation, recyclers sometimes had to dig deeper into their pockets for spot volumes.

Demand for flakes remained high, with coloured grades moving slower than clear goods. As a result of the further price increases for primary PET, regranulation has become attractive again. The demand for regranulate from bottle producers was also experiencing a seasonal uptick, recyclers noted.

The higher prices for deposit-bearing bottles agreed at the beginning of the year with some parts of the food retail industry had not yet been fully implemented when these bottles were sold on again to recyclers, said market participants. Depending on their supply situation, some recyclers were not prepared to pay the higher prices being asked on the spot market either. It was not yet possible to lift flakes prices substantially.

