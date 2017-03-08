Remondis takes over Dutch waste management company

The German Remondis group has announced its takeover of the Dutch waste management company Bruins & Kwast retroactive to 1 January. Headquartered in Goor in the east of the Netherlands, Bruins & Kwast is reported to have an annual turnover of €10m and to be active primarily in the processing of green waste, waste wood and sludges. The company operates a recycling centre.

The takeover will enable Remondis to further expand its recycling and waste management activities in the Netherlands. There have been both business and personal contacts between the two companies for years, explained the German concern.

"We are delighted to be able to continue the tradition of the family business Bruins & Kwast and its customer-oriented solutions," said Andreas Krawczik, managing director of Remondis Nederland. The German group plans further growth in the Netherlands for the future through the expansion of the customer base and additional acquisitions.

The Bruins & Kwast takeover is only the latest in a long line of Remondis acquisitions. Most recently, the concern purchased the Cologne-based recovered paper company Josef Bruckmann as well as the outstanding shares of the e-scrap recycler Zaug. Remondis' reported interest in acquiring the German Green Dot system company DSD has raised some eyebrows.

Remondis' wave of acquisitions in the past few months has extended outside Germany as well. The waste management companies BVBA Vervoer Depoorter in Belgium and JBT Waste Services in the UK have belonged to the concern since the end of last year.

