Rhenus acquires VSB glass processing

The Vanswartenbrouck family (VSB group) is selling its glass recycling activities in Belgium and Germany to Rhenus Recycling GmbH. The Rethmann subsidiary confirmed the acquisition when contacted by EUWID. The company did not divulge the purchase price. The deal remains subject to approval by the competition authorities.

Rhenus Recycling is taking over the GRL company based in Lummen, Belgium, with its processing capacity of 160,000 tonnes of waste glass per year. Likewise, its sister company GRI in Dormagen, Germany, is being sold to the Rethmann subsidiary. GRI can process up to 280,000 tonnes of flat and hollow glass per year into cullet for the glass industry.

According to Rhenus, the around 100 employees at the two sites are to transfer. No changes were planned for the management. In addition, brothers Raf and Steve Vanswartenbrouck would stay on in an advisory capacity, Rhenus reported.

