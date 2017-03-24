Scholz posts loss of close to €100m in 2016

In spite of an upward trend, the German metals recycling group Scholz was not able to turn a profit in 2016. The company closed the year with a consolidated loss of almost €100m, following a loss of €232m in 2015. The 2016 figures were reported by the Chinese mixed metals recycler Chiho Tiande Group (CTG), which acquired Scholz at the end of last year for the symbolic price of one Euro.

According to CTG’s annual results announcement, Scholz reported a loss of HK$816m, equivalent to around €98m at current exchange rates. The amount includes certain non-recurring expenses such as legal and professional fees incurred in the company’s debt restructuring exercise and restructuring expenses incurred for its operations in Europe and the United States, CTG reports.

The Chinese company put the amount of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals sold by Scholz last year at around 4 million tonnes. Scholz had sold 6.6 million tonnes in 2015 and as much as 7.6 million tonnes in 2014.

The company’s new parent group also closed 2016 with a net loss. CTG reports a loss of just under HK$ 484m (about €58m) for the year, up from a loss of HK$ 1.182bn in 2015. The company’s gross earnings improved from a loss of HK$ 45m in the prior year to a profit of HK$ 219m in 2016. CTG’s revenue improved 3 per cent in the same period to HK$ 3.211bn.

