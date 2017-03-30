Strong growth in EU ferrous scrap exports in 2016

Following a drop by nearly 20 per cent in the year before, ferrous scrap exports from the EU grew again in 2016. According to preliminary figures from the European statistical office Eurostat, the 28 member states exported around 17.8 million tonnes of "iron and steel waste and scrap" worth €3.82bn to countries outside the EU. This is an increase by 4.0 million tonnes or 29 per cent compared to 2015 and the highest tonnage observed since 2012. The EU's steel scrap imports from third countries declined slightly, from 2.8 million tonnes with a value of €1.14bn in 2015 to 2.7 million tonnes with a value of €880m last year.

Turkey was once again by far the most important destination for ferrous scrap exports from the EU last year. The country accounted for 10.4 million tonnes of scrap valued at €1.9bn, up 28 per cent compared to 2015.

Relative growth was even stronger in EU exports to Pakistan and Egypt, with shipments to these countries increasing 37 and 32 per cent, respectively. China and India, too, imported larger amounts of ferrous scrap from the EU than in the year before. However, EU exports to South Korea declined by 74 per cent and to Morocco by 52 per cent.

A detailed overview appears in next week's EUWID Recycling and Waste Management 07/2017.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.