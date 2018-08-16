Limit value for PAH in rubber granulate

The Netherlands has proposed an EU-wide limit value for eight PAHs in granules and mulches used in synthetic turf pitches, or in loose form in other sports facilities and children's playgrounds. This material is often obtained from scrap tyres or other rubber waste.

According to the assessment carried out by Dutch authorities, the general limit values of the EU chemicals Regulation REACh for the eight carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are not sufficient to protect the users of the playing fields and the people who apply and maintain the surfaces. The Dutch Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) now proposes restricting the total combined concentration of eight PAHs to 17 mg/kg across the EU. This level was met by 95 percent sports field material sampled by the RIVM in its testing.

If the Dutch proposal is complete, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) will open a consultation running six months in September. Following the consultation, the proposal will be assessed by ECHA's scientific committees, which will formulate their own opinions and submit them to the European Commission. Based on these opinions, the Commission will draft an amendment to Annex XVII of REACh. If no objections are raised by the member states or the European Parliament, the Commission can formally adopt the new limit value.